Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Dating: Here's The Truth About His Marital Status With Shhyamali De And Parenthood

Rumours have been rife about Samantha Ruth Prabhu dating director Raj Nidimoru. The duo's collaboration on The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny has seemingly brought them close. In an attempt to soft-launch their relationship, Samantha even shared some pictures with Raj on her Instagram. Many speculated that after her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, Sam has moved on and found love in Raj.

Samantha and Raj fell in love on the sets of Citadel: Honey Bunny | Image: Instagram

However, controversy accompanies their dating rumours. Raj is married to filmmaker Shhyamali De. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and also reportedly share a daughter.

Now, according to the latest reports, Sam and Raj are planning to move in together and are currently looking for a house in Mumbai. The Telugu actress has been spotted more often in Mumbai of late than Hyderabad, hinting that she has shifted base. She might be moving in with her rumoured boyfriend and is currently scouting properties. The report has also stated that Raj and Shhyamali are divorced and went their separate ways back in 2022. Rumours of them having a daughter are also not true.

Shhyamali De and Raj Nidimoru married in 2015 and got divorced in 2022 | Image: Instagram

A source told Pinkvilla in the matter, “Samantha and Raj are considering moving in together and are scouting for properties. They have the intent to live together and are working in that direction. Raj got officially divorced to Shhyamali in 2022 and found love in Samantha after they collaborated for Citadel. Meanwhile, reports about Raj being spotted with his daughter are false. He doesn’t have a daughter, and the kid he was spotted with is his co-director Krishna DK’s daughter.”