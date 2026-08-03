Bigg Boss Kannada 13 Officially Announced, Kiccha Sudeep To Return As Host

The wait is finally over for fans of 'Bigg Boss' Kannada. The makers have officially announced the return of 'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 13' by releasing the first promo of the popular reality show. Actor Kiccha Sudeep is also back as the host, continuing his long association with the franchise.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation about the show's return and has kicked off the countdown to the new season.

The first promo, shared on the show's official social media handles, features Sudeep in a stylish new look and gives viewers a glimpse of what's to come. While the teaser does not reveal the contestants or the premiere date, it promises another season filled with entertainment, drama, unexpected twists and tough competition.