Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 To 8 Release Date And Streaming Time In India
The second part of Bridgerton season 4 is scheduled to stream on Netflix from February 26. The final portion of the season will feature 4 episodes from epsiode 5 to 8.
Dearest gentle readers, it's almost time! The second part of Bridgerton season 4 is scheduled to stream on Netflix from February 26. The final portion of the season will feature 4 episodes from epsiode 5 to 8. Based on Julia Quinn's novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, the romantic drama is one of the most anticipated series of the year.
When will Bridgerton Season 4 stream in India?
The Netflix original series will premiere globally on February 26. The second half of the season will focus on the Cinderella-like love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. All four episodes of the final part of the season will be released together.
Season 4, part 2 of Bridgerton will release at 12 am PT. This means that in India, the episodes will premiere at 1:30 PM IST. On the US East Coast, the episodes will be available from 3:00 am ET. The first part of season 4 premiered on January 29, and the episodes are available on Netflix.
Will Benedict find his ‘lady in silver’?
The love story of Benedict Bridgerton is set for a dramatic turn in the upcoming episodes. Picking up from the part 1 cliffhanger, the part 2 trailer centres on Benedict confronting Sophie Baek over her silence after receiving his letter. In a pivotal moment, Sophie firmly rejects his proposal, stating that becoming a mistress is "the last thing I want." The stakes rise further as Sophie's secret identity as the "Lady in Silver", the woman Benedict met at the masquerade, inches closer to being revealed.
Inspired by Julia Quinn's novels, Bridgerton season 4 spans eight episodes split into two parts. The series is showrun by Jess Brownell and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Chris Van Dusen.
