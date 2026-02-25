Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 Episode 5 To 8 Release Date And Streaming Time In India

Dearest gentle readers, it's almost time! The second part of Bridgerton season 4 is scheduled to stream on Netflix from February 26. The final portion of the season will feature 4 episodes from epsiode 5 to 8. Based on Julia Quinn's novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, the romantic drama is one of the most anticipated series of the year.

When will Bridgerton Season 4 stream in India?

The Netflix original series will premiere globally on February 26. The second half of the season will focus on the Cinderella-like love story of Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek. All four episodes of the final part of the season will be released together.

Season 4, part 2 of Bridgerton will release at 12 am PT. This means that in India, the episodes will premiere at 1:30 PM IST. On the US East Coast, the episodes will be available from 3:00 am ET. The first part of season 4 premiered on January 29, and the episodes are available on Netflix.



Will Benedict find his ‘lady in silver’?

The love story of Benedict Bridgerton is set for a dramatic turn in the upcoming episodes. Picking up from the part 1 cliffhanger, the part 2 trailer centres on Benedict confronting Sophie Baek over her silence after receiving his letter. In a pivotal moment, Sophie firmly rejects his proposal, stating that becoming a mistress is "the last thing I want." The stakes rise further as Sophie's secret identity as the "Lady in Silver", the woman Benedict met at the masquerade, inches closer to being revealed.



