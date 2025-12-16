Bridgerton Season 4 Release Date: Luke Thompson-Yerin Ha's Love Story To Stream In Two Parts In 2026

Hit Regency-era romance series on Netflix, Bridgerton, is returning with Season 4. The upcoming season will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, and his romantic life with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha. The story will navigate through romance, heartbreak and self-discovery, with some twists in the lives of other family members. The series will release in two parts, and the makers have finally announced the dates.

When will Bridgerton Season 4 release on Netflix?

The official Instagram page of Bridgerton on Netflix shared a video introducing the lead actors, Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson, with the dates. The first part of Season 4 will release next year on January 29 and the second part on February 26. Sharing the video, in the caption wrote, "Indeed, this season we may witness just what happens when one must choose between fantasy and reality #12DaysOfBridgerton."

Soon after the video was posted, the excited fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "So excited about these twooooooo." Another wrote, "January 29 feels like an eternity." A third user wrote, "I love the way that they are not looking at each other at the same time." "I must confess, my patience can endure no longer, the wait until the twenty-ninth of January has become quite unbearable," a user wrote.

More about Bridgerton Season 4

According to Netflix, Thompson can’t wait to bring the star-crossed lovers’ story to life. “The scripts that Jess [Brownell] and her team have come up with are dynamite. They’re really, really, really exciting,” the actor says. “The storyline is a bit of a twist on ‘Cinderella.’ You remember being told those stories as a child — the magic and the romance of them. It’s really exciting to have that weaved into the world that we know of Bridgerton … It’s such a great story, but it’s also, I hope, really relatable.”

The upcoming season will introduce new cast members Isabella Wei, Katie Leung and Michelle Mao, alongside the old cast Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Julie Andrews, Nicola Coughlan and Adjoa Andoh.