Bharti Singh Faces Backlash For Comparing Ayesha Khan To Krushna Abhishek, Netizens Call Out Comedian For Her 'Bodyshaming' Jibes

Bharti Singh has been making headlines, but for all the wrong reasons. In the recent episode of Laughter Chefs, the comedian welcomed the team of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 - Kapil Sharma, Warina Hussain, Tridha Choudhary, Ayesha Khan and Parul Gulati. However, when she saw Ayesha, Bharti made a remark which didn't go down well with the netizens.

Did Bharti Singh body shame Ayesha Khan?

In a video going viral on the internet, Warina, Tridha, Ayesha and Parul can be seen entering the show dancing to their film's song Pahli Uddi Furr. When they stopped dancing, Bharti commented, "Jab saari heroine aayi na, mujhe Ayesha ko dekh ke laga, Krushna phir se aa gaya, kyunki uski tarah lambi hai na." On hearing this, Ayesha felt embarrassed, and she rushed to Kapil, who asked her, "Was this a compliment or what?" Parul, who also felt off, told Bharti, "You shouldn’t have said this."

After being questioned for her remark, Bharti says, "Sorry, I am pregnant."

Netizens react angrily to Bharti Singh

Soon after the video went viral, netizens were angry at Bharti for passing a nasty comment and using her pregnancy as an excuse. A Reddit user wrote, "Honestly I felt the same but I’m glad the cast didn’t find it funny." Another pointed, "'Sorry main pregnant hu' bakwas karne ki yeh kounsi excuse hui Bharti?" A third user wrote, "Bharati is rude with most women on the show, participants or guests, and bodyshaming jibes from someone who made it big as a comedian sheerly for the way she looked (more fat, less funny) are BRAVE."

A user recalled, "She did that with Nia as well but Nia gave her back." "I didn’t even get the joke but Bro bola toh bola bhai why is editor even keeping it , yesterday also 1-2 jokes could have been edited out," a user wrote. "Bharti needs to leave, this wasn’t funny and plain disrespectful to bigger sized woman. Even though Ayesha isn’t even that," a user wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Reddit)

All about Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Helmed by Anukalp Goswami, the movie received negative reviews from the critics and audience. The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2015 film of the same name. The story follows the life of the protagonist, played by Kapil Sharma, who is in a relationship with multiple women simultaneously. He has already been married three times, yet he looks forward to marrying the woman he truly loves.