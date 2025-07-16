BTS V x The Summer I Turned Pretty Is A Collab No One Saw Coming | Watch

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is finally streaming on Prime Video from today, 16 July. This popular romantic drama, based on the New York Times bestselling book trilogy by Jenny Han, returns with its third and last season. The American coming-of-age series is loved by teens and young adults for its passionate yet complex love triangle. As soon as it dropped, movie buffs rushed to watch it, and the first surprise they got was the song by BTS member V, aka Taehyung.

‘FRI(END)S by V X The Summer I Turned Pretty is something we didn’t know we needed,’ say netizens

The first two episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Amazon Prime Video at 12:30 pm in India. Soon after, fans and critics began sharing their reviews and reactions on X (formerly Twitter). The first thing that caught the attention of die-hard fans was the song "FRI(END)S" by V.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is also known for its soundtrack, and K-pop fans, especially the BTS ARMY, were over the moon when they heard Taehyung’s song "FRI(END)S" during the scene where Taylor and Belly’s brother Steven appear together. Fans took to X and flooded it by calling it a moment.

For those who don’t know, BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung)’s song FRI(END)S reflects the complex emotions and possible heartbreak of a romantic relationship between two close friends.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episodes