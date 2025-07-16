Metro In Dino Enters The List Of Top 10 Bollywood Grossers Of 2025, But Struggles To Cross ₹50 Crore Mark At Box Office

Directed by Anurag Basu, Metro In Dino was a highly anticipated film of the year. Despite an ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the movie has registered a slow growth at the box office. However, even with collections under ₹50 crore, Metro In Dino has become one of the top 10 Bollywood grossers of the year.

Metro In Dino secures 9th place in top Bollywood grossers

Metro In Dino opened on a sombre note with just ₹3.5 crore. However, with a positive word of mouth, the film's business registered a massive jump on the opening weekend. The musical drama concluded its first week with ₹26.85 crore in collections.



Even in the second week of release, the single-day collections of Metro In Dino have remained over ₹1 crore. In the 13-day theatrical run, the Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur headliner has amassed a total of ₹41.76 crore at the domestic box office. While the film is eyeing ₹50 crore in collection in the coming week, it remains unlikely as new releases and holdovers such as Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, F1, Jurassic World Rebirth, Superman, Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan, pose as a threat to the movie.



With a collection of over ₹40 crore, Metro In Dino has surpassed the earnings of John Abraham's The Diplomat (₹38.97 cr) to become the 9th highest Bollywood grosser of the year.



Top 10 Bollywood Grossers of 2025 S. No Movie Name Collections as per Sacnilk 1 Chhaava ₹585.7 cr 2 Housefull 5 ₹183.35 cr 3 Raid 2 ₹173.44 cr 4 Sitaare Zameen Par ₹160.86 cr 5 Sky Force ₹113.62 cr 6 Kesari Chapter 2 ₹92.58 cr 7 Jaat ₹88.72 cr 8 Bhool Chuk Maaf ₹72.73 9 Metro In Dino ₹41.76 cr 10 The Diplomat ₹38.97 cr