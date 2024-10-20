sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:59 IST, October 22nd 2024

Case Filed Against Ekta Kapoor, Mom Shobha Under POCSO Act For Objectionable Scenes In Gandi Baat

Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha face legal action under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes in a series episode involving minor girls.

Reported by: Asian News International
File photo of Ekta Kapoor
File photo of Ekta Kapoor | Image: Ekta kapoor/Instagram
  1 min read
  • 1 min read
