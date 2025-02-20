CID 2.0's New OTT: Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty And Aditya Srivastava's Crime-thriller Show To Now Stream On THIS Platform

CID, starring Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Aditya Srivastava, is one of the most-watched investigative shows. Last year, the show made a comeback to small screens with the second season. It aired on Sony TV and Sony LIV, but now it has found a new OTT platform. Yes, CID 2.0 will now also stream on Netflix. The official social media handle of the streaming giant confirmed the news with a teaser that shows the team in their OG style.

CID has found a second OTT platform for streaming

The official Instagram handle of Netflix shared a video of the promo announcing that CID will start streaming on Netflix from February 21. The second season's first 18 episodes will be available to watch, while the fresh episodes will air on weekends i.e. every Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM, starting from February 22.

"CID, ab Netflix ke darwaze par bhi. Kal se dekhiye CID naye season ke saare released episodes Netflix par bhi! Saath hi naye episodes har Shanivaar aur Ravivaar raat 10 baje," read the caption.

Soon after Netflix dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Netflix won't let me study for my boards ong." Another wrote, "Wow! That's great. Love CID." A third user wrote, "That's power of longest running show great news."

What else do we know about CID Season 2?

The second installment of the show premiere on SonyTV in December 2024. It made the return to the small screen after a six-year hiatus. Originally, CID premiered in 1998 and concluded after 20 years of successful run, on October 27, 2018. It is one of the longest-running TV shows in India.