Ailing Saira Banu Thanks Estranged Husband AR Rahman For 'Unwavering Support'

AR Rahman and Saira Banu left the nation in shock last year, in November, when the couple announced separation on November 19. Many believed that the couple was divorcing but Saira cleared the air that they had just taken a break from each other as she was reeling with a health issue. Now, months after causing a stir over their decade-long relationship, Saira has shared a health update. The statement has been shared by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, in which she thanked AR Rahman and sound designer Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia for their 'unwavering support' during this difficult time. She has also requested privacy during this period.

Saira Banu shares health update after hospitalisation

A few days ago, Saira was hospitalised due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. Following this, she issued a statement informing her well-wishers to pray for her speedy recovery. "During this challenging time, her (Saira) sole focus is on a speedy recovery. She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters," the statement further read.

(A file photo of AR Rahman with Saira | Image: Instagram)

Thanking AR Rahman and Resul Pookutty, Vandana shared, "Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless."

"Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers," she concluded the statement.

(Saira Banu's statement | Image: Republic)

Why did AR Rahman and Saira Banu separate?

Saira, through her lawyer Vandana Shah, stated that she has taken a break from her marriage due to her health issues. She further detailed that Saira has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai for the past couple of months and has relocated to the city from Chennai.

Saira told Republic, “I am currently in Mumbai. I have not been physically well for the past couple of months so that is the reason I wanted to take a break from AR Rahman. I would request YouTubers and the Tamil media please don’t say anything against him. He is a gem of a person. The best man in the world. It is because of my health issues that I had to leave Chennai because I know that if I'm not in Chennai you people will wonder where Saira is. I have come to Mumbai and I'm going ahead with my treatment. It could not have been possible with AR Rahman's busy schedule in Chennai. I don't want to disturb anybody, neither my children, nor him.”