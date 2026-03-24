Who Is Isha Rikhi, Punjabi Actress-Model Rumoured To Have Married Rapper Badshah?

Badshah is making headlines today, but not for his controversial Haryanvi track Tateeree. It is because the rapper-singer seems to have entered a new phase in his personal life. As per reports and viral photos, he has married Punjabi actress-model Isha Rikhi, almost six years after his divorce from his first wife.

On Tuesday, Isha Rikhi’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photos on Instagram that appear to hint at the rumoured couple’s wedding. In the now-viral photos, Badshah and Isha are seen taking part in traditional wedding rituals alongside their family members.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi was born on September 9, 1993 and is now 32 years old. She is a known actress and model in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She began her career with a small role in Jatt & Juliet (2012) and later appeared in well-known Punjabi films such as Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas.

On top of the regional cinema, she also featured in the Hindi film Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak, and Dharmesh Yelande. She has also worked in several Punjabi music videos. Most recently, she appeared in the Punjabi film Soch Toh Parey. Isha has around 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s relationship timeline

Dating rumours about Badshah and Isha have been circulating for some years now. A Pinkvilla report from 2022 claimed that they had been seeing each other since 2021. Both reportedly first met at a mutual friend’s party and bonded over their shared interest in films and music.

Badshah and Isha were often spotted together at public events, including Karan Aujla’s album launch last year.

Advertisement

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They got separated in 2020 and have been taking care of their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in 2017.