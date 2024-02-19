Advertisement

Emraan Hashmi is currently busy promoting his upcoming drama series Showtime. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, Showtime promises to unveil the complexities of the Bollywood industry and revolves around the themes of nepotism and power struggles at the core.

Will Showtime expose Bollywood?

In a recent interview with ANI, Emraan shared insights about the movie and said, "The trailer gives people an idea of the world we have created of contemporary Bollywood and this web series will reveal a lot about our industry." He further hinted at the characters' resemblance to real-life personalities within the film fraternity, leaving audiences curious about the inspirations behind the portrayals.

He revealed, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way."

Advertisement

What more do we know about Showtime?

Set to premiere on March 8 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar, the show stars Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The trailer showcases Emraan in the role of a prominent film producer, while Mahima Makwana portrays a reporter delving into topics such as nepotism during televised discussions.

Advertisement

The trailer of Showtime released recently

The recent release of Showtime’s trailer marks a significant moment for fans eagerly anticipating Emraan’s return to the digital platform after the success of Bard of Blood on Netflix. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, this new series features Emraan taking on the role of an influential film producer determined to uphold his stature by delivering exceptional content.

A scene features him addressing the issue of nepotism and saying, "Every outsider wants to be an insider."