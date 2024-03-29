×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Euphoria 3: Zendaya Suggests A Bold Storyline For Her Character Rue?

Euphoria Season 3 is in the making and the discussion around its characters has begun. Zendaya however isn't convinced with the role she is being offered.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Zendaya in Euphoria
Zendaya in Euphoria | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Following her recent success in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Zendaya appears to be asserting her creative influence on another project: the highly anticipated Season 3 of HBO's hit series Euphoria. Reports from Variety indicate that the Emmy-winning actor has been actively involved in shaping her character in the upcoming season, collaborating closely with director Sam Levinson.

What is the change Zendaya wants in her Euphoria 3 character?

According to sources in the know, Zendaya expressed reservations about the initial scripts presented for season 3, feeling that they didn't fully capture the evolution of her character, Rue. The actor reportedly proposed a bold storyline where Rue, now in her twenties and sober, becomes a pregnancy surrogate. However, this suggestion was ultimately vetoed by the show's creators, who felt it didn't align with the tone of Euphoria.

 

 

Denis is hopeful of Zendaya’s talent off-camera

Denis Villeneuve, who directed Zendaya in Dune: Part Two, commended her keen sense of direction and hinted at her potential future ventures behind the camera. “There's someone that spent a lot of time behind the camera listening – Zendaya. She's very clever. I would not be surprised if one day we learn she wants to go behind (the camera),” Villeneuve said in a recent interview.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter of Euphoria, updates reveal that the new script for Season 3 is slated for completion by October, with filming expected to commence in 2025. HBO, while confirming the postponement of the season's initial release, assured viewers of their commitment to delivering an exceptional third instalment. In the meantime, the network has granted its in-demand cast the freedom to pursue other opportunities.

Anticipation for Season 3 is heightened by the promise of a five-year time jump with significant character development and narrative shifts. The series is set in the fictional town of East Highland, California and explores themes of hope, love, loss, and addiction among its ensemble cast including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and the recently acclaimed Colman Domingo.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 18:04 IST

