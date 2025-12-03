Folk Singer Malini Awasthi Calls Out Rasika Duggal's 'Double Standards' For Criticising Animal, Reminds Her Of Mirzapur

Years after its release, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal remains a talking point for people in the film industry. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie stirred a heavy debate on the limits of creative freedoms and promotion of misogyny. 2 years after the film hit the big screens, actress Rasika Dugal shared why she would never accept an offer to feature in a film like Animal. Her remarks were met with a mixed response on social media.

Malini Awasthi's comment on Rasika Dugal echoes among netizens

On December 2, the popular folk singer Malini Awasthi took to her X (formerly Twitter) to share the video of Rasika Dugal berating the misogyny promoted in Animal. While she did not comment on whether she agrees with Rasika or not, the Padma Shri awardee simply mentioned, “Coming from someone who played Mrs Tripathi in Mirzapur!” She concluded her small but strong note by writing, “Height of double standards!”



For those not in the know, Rasika Dugal popularly played the role of Mrs Beena Tripathi in the Prime Video web series Mirzapur. In the show, the actress was seen engaging in sexual relations with her father-in-law, husband and a servant. Several social media users are also calling the actress ‘hypocrite’ for accepting the Mirzapur role, which, they argue, strips the female character of all agency and reduces her to a s*x object.



However, in Rasika's defence, some netizens stressed that Animal and Mirzapur have a basic difference in setting. They argue that the Ranbir Kapoor film passes off his character's misconduct as ‘cool’ and ‘aspirational', having no consequence, while the Prime Video series clearly depicts the characters as being rowdy and later also uncovers that Beena plays an integral role in the plot. Rasika is yet to react to the uproar around her comment.



