Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru Get Family's Support After Their Wedding Stirs Rumours Around His Infidelity

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidumoru tied the knot on December 1. The actress confirmed the relationship by sharing official photos from their wedding ceremony. Following the confirmation, social media users alleged that The Family Man director cheated on his wife, Shhyamali De, with Samantha, as there is no confirmation about when the former couple parted ways. Amid this, the filmmaker's sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, took to her Instagram account to share a long, emotional note welcoming Samantha into the family.

Sheetal Nidimoru's note for Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes viral

On December 2, Raj's sister Sheetal took to her Instagram account to share photos from the wedding of the director with Samantha, which took place at Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Along with the photo, she also heaped praises on the ceremony and mentioned that the family stood by the new couple, backing them in their new phase of life. Her silent but strong support was appreciated by Samantha, who reshared the post.

In the caption, Sheetal wrote, “While praying to Shiva in the Chandrakund today… soaked, shivering, during the pradoṣha time,I found myself embracing the Shivalingam with a heart full of tears. Not tears of pain… but tears of gratitude. Gratitude for the peace I feel in this moment, for the clarity that has settled around our family, and for the deep sense of ‘gentle alignment’ in Raj and Samantha’s journey.”



Without mentioning anything about Raj's previous relationship, she added, “As a family we feel so proud of how they are walking forward…with calm dignity, honesty, and a steadiness that only comes when two hearts choose the same path with intention. And as a family, we stand by them together, fully, joyfully, and without hesitation, blessing them and supporting them in every way. Doing these Isha rituals together as a family on such a sacred day felt like life aligning itself in the most beautiful way. It reminded me that some relationships don’t just happen…they arrive with peace.”



Sheetal concludes the note by writing, “As I light the sesame oil lamps, my heart prayed for only one thing: May everyone find a love that feels this peaceful, this steady, and this right.”

Sheetal Nidimoru's note along with a family portrait comes as a strong message to naysayers who are accusing her brother and calling Samantha a ‘home-wrecker'.



