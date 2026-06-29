I Want To Be Available: Gaurav Khanna's Estranged Wife Akanksha Chamola Says She Wants To 'Enjoy Her Freedom' After Divorce Confession On Lock Upp 2

Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna's marriage has been under the public scanner ever since the first episode of Lock Upp season 2. Appearing as a contestant on the show, the wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner confessed that the couple is headed for a divorce. The confession has shocked social media and the couple's fans. While some have called the statement fake and done only to get clout on the show, others believe it and send good wishes for the future of the estranged couple.

Amid this, Akanksha spoke about finding love again on the second episode of Lock Upp 2. A small segment from the show has gone viral online in which Akanksha and Shreya Kalra could be heard praising Harshad Chopda's bicep. While graciously accepting the compliment, Chopda enquires whether Gaurav Khanna would get upset over his wife's praises for him. Akanksha assured him that it would not be a problem.

Shreya Kalra even interjected and told Harshad, ‘ab Guarav nahi marrega (Gaurva won’t take any action now', seemingly hinting at the seperated status of the couple. Akansha immediately shushed her and said that she does not want to make everything public. Shreya then asked Akanksha if she would be willing to get married again.

To this, Akanksha simply replied, "I don't know, not at the moment." Recalling the time of her marriage, the actress shared, "I got married when I was really young. I was just 24. So, I haven't really enjoyed my freedom much. And after ten years of being in a good relationship, I'll have my free time to explore. So I don't want to get into something else."

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