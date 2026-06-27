Lies Exposed! How Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola Fooled Fans For Reality Show Mileage

Akanksha Chamola's confession about her broken marriage with Anupamaa star and Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has shocked netizens. On the premiere episode of Lock Upp season 2, Akanksha confirmed that she has been living separately from Gaurav for over a year and that their marriage, lasting over a decade, hit a rough patch while the latter featured on Bigg Boss.

Also read: Gaurav And Akanksha Headed For Divorce After 10 Years Of Marriage

While this update about their split is shocking, what is even more surprising is how Gaurav and Akanksha kept fans in the dark about the trouble in their relationship, all while appearing romantic when the cameras hit record.

The romantic couple "act" on Bigg Boss 19

Gaurav entered Bigg Boss in August last year. The show concluded in December. One of the highlights of Gaurav's stay and gameplay was the family week in which Akanksha joined him on the show, albeit briefly. In the lead-up to Akanksha's entry in Bigg Boss, Gaurav spoke highly about her among fellow participants. He even admitted his never-ending love for her. As Akanksha came on the show, all appeared normal between the couple, with no hint about the ongoing strain in their marriage. They even stole romantic moments as other housemates teased them. They even did a romantic dance number without letting fans get a whiff of what was actually happening. Turns out it was all an act for the cameras.

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The "green flag husband" act of Gaurav

On Bigg Boss, Gaurav's personal life caught attention when he opened up about Akanksha's unwillingness to have babies, even in the future. On the show, Gaurav openly voiced his support for his wife and said that he would stand firm by Akanksha's side even if she decides to never have kids. This also earned him the label of a “green flag husband” from netizens. While a section of social media users trolled Akanksha for her skimpy clothes, others lauded how Gaurav stood by her through thick and thin. With their divorce allegedly ongoing, it raises suspicion if these moments were scripted to project a particular image of Gaurav in front of the audiences and to portray him as the "ideal husband" he plays in his daily soaps, like Anupamaa.

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Fake interviews and cryptic Insta posts?

An Instagram post shared by Akanksha earlier this year had sparked separation rumours with Gaurav. However, the couple vehemently denied that they were facing trouble in their paradise. Speaking on the circulating divorce talk, Gaurav said in an interview, "We are happily together as a couple. Akanksha is getting back to acting and I support her totally in whatever she wants to do. We respect each other feelings and will always do. There is no truth to any speculations.” Both also maintained that the Insta post that generated divorce buzz was actually a part of the promotional strategy for Akanksha's show that released during that time.

Gaurav and Akanksha married in 2019 | Image: Instagram

Is Akanksha Chamola's divorce claim untrue?

In the premiere episode of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha shared, "Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. “Everyone thought that since we were talking, appearing together on social media and supporting each other at events, we would get back together. But we are not getting that couple-like feeling anymore."