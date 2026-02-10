Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream Hudson Williams, Connor Storrie’s Intense Love Drama In India

The Canadian series Heated Rivalry has built a loyal fan base since its release. Although it was streamed worldwide last year, the romance drama did not originally find an OTT platform in India. The story follows the secret romance between two ice hockey superstars. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an Indian service to buy the rights, and that wait is almost over.

When and where to watch Heated Rivalry in India?

As per reports, Jacob Tierney’s Heated Rivalry has finally secured a streaming platform in India, bringing months of intense speculation and a growing online campaign by Indian fans to a close. As reported by OTT Play, the six-episode first season will premiere exclusively on Lionsgate Play on February 20, 2026.

The series has gained global popularity since its debut on Crave in Canada and HBO Max in the US in late 2025, but licensing delays have kept it absent from official Indian streaming services.

Both viewers and critics have praised the show for its “triggering realism” and its honest portrayal of the challenges of coming out in a very masculine sport. In a recent interview, Brock McGillis, the first openly gay professional hockey player, also commented on how well the show captured the “clandestine” nature of gay life in sports.

Heated Rivalry is based on Rachel Reid’s 2019 best-selling novel of the same name from the Game Changers series. The adaptation, written and directed by Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), follows the secret ten-year romance between two ice hockey stars, Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) and Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams).