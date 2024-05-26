Advertisement

Heeramandi has been garnering positive responses from critics and audiences alike. The series premiered on Netflix on May 1 and features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles with Indresh Malik as a supporting cast. While the series has been appreciated, social media users have been trolling Sharmin Segal’s performance. In a new interview, Indresh Malik spoke about the same.

Indresh Malik defends Sharmin Sehgal

In Heeramandi, Indresh Malik plays the role of a mediator. In conversation with Free Press Journal, the actor spoke about his co-star Sharmin who has been receiving flak for her bland performance in the drama. He told the publication, "I had a blast working with her and she's a wonderful soul. In between shots, we used to joke and, mark my words, she'll go places.”

Indresh Malik in Heeramandi | Image: IMDb

He defended her against trolls and said, “There have been masterpieces in history that the masses have rejected. After 10-15 years, people realise it's a masterpiece. But when it was made and released, people rejected it outright there and then. So everybody has the right to criticise. You cannot stop anybody from commenting or criticising. So it's all about your state of mind.”

I think truthfully, it is the audience's right: Richa Chadha

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha opened up about the backlash received by her co-star Sharmin Sehgal. Sharmin essayed the role of Alamzeb daughter of Malika Jaan (Manisha Koirala) in the period drama. Her performance in the series has triggered a meme fest on social media with the audience targeting her for not being upto the mark.



The cast of Heeramandi | Image; IMDb





Speaking about the same Richa said, "I think truthfully, it is the audience's right. It's the audience's prerogative that you like the show, you dislike the show. You like a performance, you dislike a performance.” However, the mom-to-be admitted that the social media trolling is incessant. She added, “But what happens today, I think in the era of social media, when people start trolling, making memes, doing all that, that's a bit hurtful, I think, for anyone. We must never be unkind because it can happen to you tomorrow. And everyone is a human being.”