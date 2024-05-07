Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is well known for his particular peculiarities at the time of filming, and his painstaking eye for detail, catering to his vision. However, the same can often tread the line of turning into an outburst of anger. Heeramandi star Fardeen Khan, recently revealed a hack devised by the team, to ensure Bhansali remained calm and cool at all times.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a weakness for dogs



The cast of Heeramandi recently made an appearance on IMDb's Burning Questions. Amid conversation, Aditi Rao Hydari quipped how "(Bhansali's) greatest loves are his four-legged babies". This reportedly, was how the cast and crew of the series, managed to ensure that Bhansali never lost his cool for too long.

Advertisement

Elaborating on the same, Fardeen Khan, also part of the conversation, said, "Whenever he used to get into a fluster or frustrated about something, the assistant directors would send these 25 dogs that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has on the sets of Heeramandi, and the minute they went on to set, he used to be calm."

Advertisement

Fardeen Khan reflects on his return to acting after sizeable hiatus



The same conversation also saw Fardeen breach the topic of making his comeback to acting. The actor particularly emphasized the professional and creative value, of being a part of a Bhansali project. He said, "To get an endorsement from Sanjay Leela Bhansali after, in my case, a gap of so long. It is an actor’s dream...Just to have the privilege and the opportunity to collaborate under a master craftsman was amazing."

Advertisement

That being said, he shared how his comeback, is essentially spread across two projects - Heeramandi and an untitled Sanjay Gupta project. Fardeen also shared how it was Gupta, who first approached him. He added, "The first person to sign me when I did come back was Sanjay Gupta. I worked with two Sanjays. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was the second project that I shot for, but it just so happened that it is going to be my first release." Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.