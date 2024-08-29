Published 20:10 IST, August 29th 2024
IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: How India Refused To Bow Down To Talibani Terrorists? Series Uncovers
IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack: The web series headlined by Vijay Varma narrates one of the worst crises in India's aviation history and the longest highjack ever.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack is based on real-life events. | Image: Netflix India/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:10 IST, August 29th 2024