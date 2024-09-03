Published 17:13 IST, September 3rd 2024
IC814 The Kandahar Hijack: Netflix Adds Terrorists' Real Names In Disclaimer After MIB Intervenes
IC814 The Kandahar Hijack: A meeting was held between Netflix India Content Head and MIB reps in the view of certain contentious issues in the web series.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still of Vijay Varma from IC814: The Kandahar Hijack | Image: IC814: The Kandahar Hijack
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:40 IST, September 3rd 2024