Indian Police Force Song Bairiyaa Re Captures Cop Sidharth Malhotra's Romantic Side

Sidharth Malhotra, Isha Talwar starrer song Bairiyaa Re of highly-anticipated web series titled Indian Police Force released. The song features Sidharth Malhotra and Isha Talwar and are seen romancing with each other in the picturseque backdrop of Delhi's historical monuments. The lyrics of the song shows their unconditional love for each other. It is sung by Vishal Mishra.

About the Indian Police Force

The series revolves around a Delhi Police SWAT team led by Kabir Malik (Sidharth Malhotra). The cast also includes Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo.

The series were mainly shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Goa, Greater Noida. The principal photography of the series started in mid-April 2022. The first schedule kickstarted in Goa from 12 May ended in May 2022 before Shetty left for Cape Town to shoot for a reality TV show.

Prime Video India Presents a Rohit Shetty Picturez Production Indian Police Force.

Rohit Shetty in April 2022 announced the series. The first look teaser featuring Sidharth Malhotra were unveiled in April 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash and produced by Rohit Shetty, the web series is all set to release Official Release Date January 19, 2024, on PrimeVideo IN.

