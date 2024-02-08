Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra is currently gearing up for the release of his first web series, Indian Police Force. The Rohit Shetty helmed show will feature the Shershaah actor in the role of a dedicated police officer. Ahead of the shows release, Sidharth also rang in his 29th birthday - a key part of which was the actor spending time with his fans.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday with fans



Sidharth Malhotra recently rang in his 39th birthday. From the looks of it, the actor has largely spent the day with wife Kiara Advani. Also part of his low key celebrations have been a few of his fans with whom the actor partook in a cake cutting ceremony. Pictures from the same have been doing the rounds of the internet.

This is also Sidharth's first birthday with wife Kiara Advani post their February wedding last year. Kiara shared a short video of the couple ringing in the occasion with a cinema-themed cake and a host of balloons. The two also shared a sweet kiss in one of the pictures shown in the video.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Indian Police Force



Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the show Indian Police Force, set to release on Amazon Prime Video on January 19. Speaking about his experience working with Rohit Shetty, the actor was all praises, particularly with regards to Shetty's prowess in presenting his heroes in a simple yet powerful manner.

Speaking at the trailer launch event for the series, Sidharth said, "As an audience and as an actor, I've admired all his films. Even though he does comedy really well, when it comes to action and portraying the heroes in the most masculine, simple and effective way, I think Rohit Shetty has a great language in it. I was dying to be part of that cop universe."