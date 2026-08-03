Lock Up 2 First Finalist Task Leaves The Internet Divided Over 'Selfish' Shivangi vs 'Manchild' Harshad

The latest episode of Lock Upp 2 has sparked a debate on social media after contestants Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's emotional finalist task left fans divided. The two actors, who had remained close friends throughout the season, are now facing backlash from a section of viewers, with some accusing them of "emotional manipulation." Throughout the show, Shivangi and Harshad supported each other, even as fans questioned whether one was using the other for the game. However, things took a different turn during the task to become the first finalist. During the finalist task in the latest episode, Harshad admitted that he had intentionally lost an earlier task so that Shivangi could win. According to him, that decision eventually led to his own eviction from the show. Shivangi Joshi was seen tearing up during the task after hearing this. Several fans even speculate that the actress tried to "delay" her loss in the last task, hoping that Harshad would let her win.



Soon after the episode began streaming, social media was flooded with reactions from viewers. While some criticised Harshad's actions, others questioned Shivangi's behaviour during the task.

One social media user wrote, "Situation ka faida uthakar Harshad has always used Shivangi's emotions. And who are these people claiming that Harshad played the entire season for Shivangi and gave everything to her? Seriously, what game did he even play? He couldn't play for himself, let alone for someone."

Another user called Harshad a "manchild" and wrote, "The idea that Shivangi should tolerate & be quiet bcz harshad suddenly spoke for himself, which is a lie, he always only cares for himself, last time he behaved mad at pam when she chose varun, he literally went crazy, he is just a 43 yr old manchild who can't accept loss."

At the same time, several viewers also came out in Harshad's support and criticised Shivangi. One fan wrote, "I don't accept this from Shivangi Joshi. The man stood with you since DAY 1, and now you're BACKBITING about Harshad Chopda? This is NOT okay! He deserved better!"

Another post accused Shivangi of "toxic guilt-tripping" and read, "She pushed him to a massive breakdown with her toxic guilt-tripping, forcing him to hand over his spot and quit the show."

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers waiting to find out whether Shivangi Joshi has been eliminated by Shreya Kalra or will continue in the competition.

The contestants still in the race include Ram Kapoor, Yogesh Rawat, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda, Varun Yadav, Akanksha Chamola and Shilpa Shinde. Akanksha Chaudhary and Pamala Serena were the latest contestants to be eliminated from the reality show. (ANI)