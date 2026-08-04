Lock Upp 2: Harshad Chopda Makes Shivangi Joshi First Finalist As Parting Gift Ahead Of Grand Finale

The race to the 'Lock Upp Season 2' finale has taken a shocking turn, with the latest episode leaving both contestants and viewers stunned.

Just a day after becoming the show's first finalist in the "Dawat-e-Jung" task, Harshad Chopda made a surprising decision. The actor chose to withdraw himself from the game to save his close friend Shivangi Joshi.

The previous episode had ended on a cliffhanger after Shreya Kalra won an advantage in a task, leaving everyone wondering whether she would use it to eliminate Shivangi.

In the latest episode, Shreya used her advantage and chose to terminate Shivangi. However, things changed when Jailer Riteish Deshmukh gave Harshad a choice. He could either accept Shivangi's elimination or terminate himself and make her the first finalist instead.