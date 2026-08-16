Lock Upp 2 Winner Shreya Kalra Shuts Down 'Biasness' Allegations

The winner of 'Lock Upp: Sach ya Sazaa', Shreya Kalra, has finally responded to viewers who questioned her victory and called the reality show "scripted" and "biased".

During a recent Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Shreya was asked by a fan whether she felt she deserved to win the show. The contestant directly questioned the backlash and pointed to the twists and changes that took place during the season.

The fan asked, "People are saying you didn't deserve it. It was biased."

Responding to the question, Shreya asked why similar questions were not raised when other contestants benefited from different twists during the show. She said, "You tell me if not me then who? Why didn't people call the show biased when contestants were brought back? Why didn't they call the show biased when they were kept in the secret room? Why didn't they say it was biased when an advantage was taken away from me and given to someone else? Why didn't they say it then? (Mic drop ho chuka hai guys) The mic has already dropped, guys."

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