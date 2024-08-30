Published 17:49 IST, August 30th 2024
Mirzapur 3 Bonus Episode Featuring 'Munna Bhaiya' Divyendu Released, Fans Call It 'Biggest Comeback'
Mirzapur 3 Bonus Episode: Days after the release of the third season, makers dropped a surprise episode featuring Divyenndu Sharma as Munna Tripathi.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Divyenndu Sharma essays the role of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:47 IST, August 30th 2024