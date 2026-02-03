Netflix India Slate 2026: Family Business, Musafir Cafe, Legacy, Dhindora 2, Streamer Announces Web Series Lineup

Netflix is revealing its India lineup for 2026 today, February 3, with updates on new originals, upcoming films, and series. The slate includes titles such as Anil Kapoor’s Family Business, Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora 2, and Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe, along with several other web series set to stream this year. The platform is also bringing back fresh seasons of popular shows like The Great Indian Kapil Show and Mismatched. Here is the complete list of Netflix web series releasing in 2026.