Updated 3 February 2026 at 21:30 IST
Netflix India Slate 2026: Family Business, Musafir Cafe, Legacy, Dhindora 2, Streamer Announces Web Series Lineup
Netflix India Slate 2026: The streaming giant reveals its India lineup of new originals, upcoming films, and series. Here is the complete list of web series releasing this year.
Netflix is revealing its India lineup for 2026 today, February 3, with updates on new originals, upcoming films, and series. The slate includes titles such as Anil Kapoor’s Family Business, Bhuvan Bam’s Dhindora 2, and Vikrant Massey’s Musafir Cafe, along with several other web series set to stream this year. The platform is also bringing back fresh seasons of popular shows like The Great Indian Kapil Show and Mismatched. Here is the complete list of Netflix web series releasing in 2026.
Netflix Slate 2026 - Web Series To Look Forward
Family Business
Hansal Mehta's upcoming series Family Business has been officially announced, starring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma in lead roles. The series title and cast were unveiled at the Netflix India slate announcement in Mumbai on Tuesday. The release date is yet to be announced.
Super Subbu
Dhindora 2
Six years after Dhindora, Netflix finally unveiled the second season. "Silva lo apna phata pyjama, kyunki mil baithenge teen yaar: Netflix, Dhindora aur Titu Mama! Watch Dhindora 2, coming soon, only on Netflix," read the caption.
Hello Bachhon
Musafir Cafe
Legacy
The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5
Love
Chumbak
Yeh Dil Sunn Raha Hai
Mismatched Season 4
Desi Bling
Maamla Legal Hai Season 2
Talaash: A Mother's Search
Kartavya
Operation Safed Sagar
