Not AI: Samay Raina Confirms Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Will Appear On India's Got Latent 2 Ahead Of Alpha Release, Netizens React

Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent, which sparked a nationwide row over its obscene content, is back for a second season. Amid speculations, the comedian and show host took to his Instagram account to confirm that new episodes of the show will begin streaming from today, June 20.

A screengrab of Samay Raina's story | Image: Instagram

Last month, a photo of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, who are gearing up for the release of their film Alpha, seemingly from the set of India's Got Latent went viral. Several social media pages circulated the photo, but its authenticity remained unclear. Some alleged that the clip is doctored using AI aruging that the movie stars would not associate with a show fresh out of controversy. However, Samay Raina shared a link to the episode on his Instagram story and clarified that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were indeed guests on India's Got Latent 2.

Where and when to watch India's Got Latents' first episode?

The first episode of Samay Raina's show will premiere on Saturday evening, June 20. In a first, the episode will stream simultaneously on YouTube and on Netflix. While everyone can watch the show on YouTube (with ads), only subscribers of the streaming giant can catch the show on Netflix.

Fans of Samay Raina are delighted at the recent developments. Several social media members sent best wishes to the comedian in the comment section and even shared their excitement for the new episodes. On the other hand, some have noted that Samay should take a lesson from the previous season of the show and not make any controversial comments. Meanwhile, Samay Raina recently made a strong comeback after more than a year away from the public eye following India's Got Latent controversy, with his latest comedy special achieving a major global milestone online. In the 1-hour and 21-minute-long performance, he speaks candidly about India's Got Latent controversy, his one-year break from public appearances, personal and financial struggles, childhood bullying, his Kashmiri Pandit identity, mental health and the support he received from fans and close friends.

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A screengrab of Samay Raina's story | Image: Instagram

For those unversed, India's Got Latent row began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved. Following the controversy, Raina removed the show from YouTube, while Allahbadia later issued a public apology.