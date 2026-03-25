Not Millions, Billions! Budget Of This Reboot Series Goes Through The Roof

Prime Video splurged million on making The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power series, a spin-off of the popular LOTR movies. Two seasons in, the show has not been able to do justice to the lore of the Middle Earth, fan reviews state. It has been reported that $58 million per episode were spent by the studio in producing The Rings Of Power series, making it the most expensive TV show of all time, till now. If you thought that this was a big amount then the upcoming Harry Potter show at HBO is getting made on a budget that will blow your minds.

As per various media reports, the new TV series reportedly costs $100 million per episode, which would make it the most expensive TV show ever produced. Its debut will happen only next year, but the promotional material released so far has received good response from Potterheads.

HBO officially released the first image of the Harry Potter series, showing an actor headed for a quidditch match | Image: X

HBO has planned seven seasons, one for each Harry Potter book, and eight episodes per season. That’s 56 episodes. If the per-episode budget holds true, the total production cost lands around $5.6 billion. It is claimed that Warner Bros spent only a fraction of the budget allocated for the series reboot on making the eight Harry Potter movies. The average Harry Potter film cost $144 million to produce. A single episode of the new series reportedly costs $100 million. This difference is stark. WB spent $1.2 billion in total to make all eight Harry Potter films between 2001-2011. The entire movie franchise grossed $7.7 billion across 25 years.

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(L to R) Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will play Hermione, Harry and Ron in Harry Potter reboot series | Image: X

HBO is going big on the Harry Potter reboot series and the reported budget is proof of that. Reportedly, the team has built a “mini city” in the UK specifically for filming the series. This alone has cost $1.3 billion to construct. Maintenance cost over the years will be extra. A school, resembling Hogwarts, is also being constructed on-site for the child actors. Hans Zimmer is scoring the series. Over 30,000 kids auditioned for the roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione and Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton respectively have bagged the coveted roles.