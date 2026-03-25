Updated 25 March 2026 at 20:09 IST
Avatar Fire And Ash OTT Release Date: Know When and Where To Watch James Cameron's Epic Online
After completing its theatrical run, the latest Avatar movie is all set to begin its streaming journey. However, it will first arrive online on rental.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Avatar Fire And Ash OTT Release Date: The multi-billion grossing Avatar franchise saw its third entry releasing last year in December. At the worldwide box office, Avatar 3 ended up being the lowest grossing entry in the franchise, with a little over $1.4 billion in global receipts. After completing its theatrical run, the latest Avatar movie is all set to begin its streaming journey. However, it will first arrive online on rental.
When is Avatar: Fire And Ash debuting on OTT?
It has been confirmed that visionary director James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash will be available for premium video-on-demand (PVOD), allowing viewers to rent or purchase the film online, starting March 31. The film is debuting online three months after its theatrical release worldwide. Avatar 3 will debut on Disney+ globally. In India, the movie will stream on JioHotstar. However, for viewers here, the threequel's OTT release has been set for April-June period.
While an exact OTT premiere date has not yet been officially announced in India, reports have suggested that mid-2026 release window for Avatar 3 is very likely. Moreover, this movie is still running in cinema halls in India.
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Avatar 3 gets mixed reviews, Cameron might make Avatar 4
Avatar 3 grossed $1.48 billion globally. It is the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise, after Avatar: The Way Of Water ($2.33 billion), and Avatar ($2.92 billion). In India, its gross collection stood at ₹235 crore. India's share in its global box office returns has been 27.12%.
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Avatar is initially planned as five part film series. Cameron has insisted many times over that commercially, Avatar movies are difficult to make and each part will only get greenlit if the last one has been commercially successful. With Avatar 3 turning out to be a superhit, it is very likely that the Avatar 4 will get made in the near future.
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Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 20:09 IST