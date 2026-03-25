Avatar Fire And Ash OTT Release Date: Know When and Where To Watch James Cameron's Epic Online

Avatar Fire And Ash OTT Release Date: The multi-billion grossing Avatar franchise saw its third entry releasing last year in December. At the worldwide box office, Avatar 3 ended up being the lowest grossing entry in the franchise, with a little over $1.4 billion in global receipts. After completing its theatrical run, the latest Avatar movie is all set to begin its streaming journey. However, it will first arrive online on rental.

When is Avatar: Fire And Ash debuting on OTT?

It has been confirmed that visionary director James Cameron's Avatar: Fire And Ash will be available for premium video-on-demand (PVOD), allowing viewers to rent or purchase the film online, starting March 31. The film is debuting online three months after its theatrical release worldwide. Avatar 3 will debut on Disney+ globally. In India, the movie will stream on JioHotstar. However, for viewers here, the threequel's OTT release has been set for April-June period.

Avatar franchise is directed by James Cameron | Image: X

While an exact OTT premiere date has not yet been officially announced in India, reports have suggested that mid-2026 release window for Avatar 3 is very likely. Moreover, this movie is still running in cinema halls in India.

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Avatar 3 grossed $1.48 billion globally. It is the third-highest-grossing film in the franchise, after Avatar: The Way Of Water ($2.33 billion), and Avatar ($2.92 billion). In India, its gross collection stood at ₹235 crore. India's share in its global box office returns has been 27.12%.

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Avatar 3 is the lowest grossing film in the franchise so far | Image: X