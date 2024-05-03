Advertisement

The third season of the web series Panchayat is finally set to release. The show, headlined by Jitendra Kumar, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from May 28. Ahead of the release, Chandan Roy has opened up about what the audience can expect from the show.

The new season is going to be double the fun: Chandan Roy on Panchayat's new season

In an interview with PTI, Chandan Roy opened up about the show's upcoming season. He heaped praises on the writer Chandan Kumar and shared that the series is written in a way that is going to be more fun for the audience. The actor also teased the introduction of new characters to the series.

Speaking to the publication, the actor said, “The new season is going to be double the fun than the previous ones. It will be filled with crazy events. Also, the audience would get to see some new characters this time. In total, the writer of the show, Chandan sir, has done a really good job.” Chandan plays the role of Vikas, an office assistant of Gram Panchayat.

Panchayat 3 gets a release date

On May 2, Panchayat makers announced the release date of the third instalment of the show. The show revolves around the character of Jitendra Kumar, Abhishek Tripathi, a jobless engineering graduate who ends up being hired as a secretary at the panchayat office of Phulera village in Uttar Pradesh. Apart from the actors, the Panchayat cast includes Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Roy, and Sanvikaa who are reprising their roles in the show. The series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar.

The third season of the show will premiere on Prime Video on March 28. Sharing the announcement, the streaming platform wrote, “You moved the laukis, we unlocked your reward! #PanchayatOnPrime S3, May 28” In December 2023, the makers of Panchayat 3 dropped the first look poster of the series. The official Instagram page of Prime Video recently shared two photos from the sets of Panchayat Season 3.