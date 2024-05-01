Panchayat Season 3: Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta Starrer To Premiere On THIS Date?

Advertisement

Panchayat is one of the most anticipated shows this year. The third season of the Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta starrer has been in the making for long piquing audience interest in the show. Raising anticipation, the makers dropped a new teaser of the show on April 30 teasing the release date. As per media reports, the series will premiere soon.

Panchayat Season 3 to release in May end?



While fans wait in anticipation for the release of the show, the makers of Panchayat dropped a teaser video on April 30. Sharing the video, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video mentioned in the caption. “cannot wait to know when Panchayat’s new season is dropping?" This left the social media users puzzled and they rushed to the comment section to urge makers to reveal the release date soon.

While the makers are yet to reveal the premiere date, sources close to the development of the show have shared the same with Pinkvilla. As per the publication, the show will debut on Amazon Prime video in the last week of May on May 28. Additionally, the insider also revealed that the third season of Mirzapur will be out at the end of June.

Panchayat 3 first look teases Jitendra Kumar’s exit from Phulera village



In December 2023, the makers of Panchayat 3 dropped the first look poster of the series. The official Instagram page of Prime Video recently shared two photos from the sets of Panchayat Season 3. The first image shows Jitendra Kumar, who plays the role of Abhishek Tripathi, a Panchayat Secretary, riding a bike with bags strapped on his back. It's unclear whether Abhishek is leaving Phulera village or going on vacation.

Panchayat first look poster | Image: Instagram

In the next photo, popular characters named Banrakas (played by Durgesh Kumar), Vinod (played by Ashok Pathak), and Madhav (played by Bulloo Kumar) can be seen posing at the shutterbugs against a wall that reads, "Thokar lagti hai to dard hota hai, tabhi manushya seekh pata hai" (When you face failures, it might hurt, but that's when you learn). Since the first look, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting for an update on the show’s release.