Panchayat's 'Rinki', Actress Sanvikaa Shares Worrying Post, Says 'Sometimes I Wish I Was An Insider...'

Panchayat actress Sanvikaa aka Pooja Singh, who essays the role of Rinki in the widely popular Prime Video series, shared a cryptic post on Instagram, mentioning that she wishes that she was an "insider" in the film industry so that things would be easier for her.

Also read: 5 Burning Questions Panchayat Fans Want Answers To In Season 4

Ahead of the premiere of season 4 on June 24, Sanvikaa's post worried many. Netizens trolled "nepo kids" for taking away opportunities from deserving actors and outsiders.

Saanvika posted about nepotism on Instagram

"Sometimes I wish I was an insider or from a very powerful background, things would have been so much easier (maybe, I don't know). As basic as getting respect and being treated as an equal. The battles would have been lesser. Hanging on (sic)," read a post shared on her Instagram stories.

Panchayat 4 will premiere on June 24 | Image: Instagram

Panchayat, which premiered in 2020, is Saanvika's first major project. She is a native of Bengaluru. However, in the first season, she was seen briefly. In season 2 and 3, released in 2022 and 2024, her role was meatier, which resulted in her acquiring a small fanbase. Before the series, she had done a few commercials.

Saanvika got famous after playing Rinki in Panchayat | Image: Instagram