Panchayat's 'Rinki', Actress Sanvikaa Shares Worrying Post, Says 'Sometimes I Wish I Was An Insider...'

Updated 20 June 2025 at 21:47 IST
Panchayat actress Sanvikaa aka Pooja Singh, who essays the role of Rinki in the widely popular Prime Video series, shared a cryptic post on Instagram, mentioning that she wishes that she was an "insider" in the film industry so that things would be easier for her.
Ahead of the premiere of season 4 on June 24, Sanvikaa's post worried many. Netizens trolled "nepo kids" for taking away opportunities from deserving actors and outsiders.
"Sometimes I wish I was an insider or from a very powerful background, things would have been so much easier (maybe, I don't know). As basic as getting respect and being treated as an equal. The battles would have been lesser. Hanging on (sic)," read a post shared on her Instagram stories.
Panchayat, which premiered in 2020, is Saanvika's first major project. She is a native of Bengaluru. However, in the first season, she was seen briefly. In season 2 and 3, released in 2022 and 2024, her role was meatier, which resulted in her acquiring a small fanbase. Before the series, she had done a few commercials.
"Rinki has given me recognition. The women of India connect with my character a lot. This has made me feel very comfortable," she shared in one of the interviews. Saanvika also shared that her friend advised to try in the costume department in the film industry, but fate had different plans for her. She said that she struggled to audition for roles as no one helped her. She stressed on putting up a fight for one's own journey in Bollywood. "I didn't tell my parents before coming to Mumbai that I wanted to be an actor as I wasn't sure. I started giving auditions and things started falling in place," Saanvika said.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 20 June 2025 at 21:31 IST