Panchayat: From Who Shot Brij Bhushan To Next Pradhaan Of Phulera, 5 Questions On Fans' Minds Before Season 4 Release

Panchayat fans have been eagerly waiting for the fourth season of the show. Headlined by Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghuvir Yadav, the upcoming season will release on June 24 on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the much-awaited season, there are several questions on fans' minds regarding what the story entails in future. Fan theories have been circulating regarding the story of the show and whether the cliffhangers from the previous season will be solved this time. Here are some questions running through all Panchayat fans' minds before the series release:

Who shot Brij Bhushan?

At the end of season 3, it was shown that Abhishek Tripathi ‘Sachivji’ was preparing for his CAT exams and his friends, Brij Bhushan (Raghuvir Yadav), Prahlad "Prahladcha" Pandey (Faisal Malik), and Vikas Shukla (Chandan Roy) accompanied him for the preparation. However, when they were enroute, a few gunmen attacked them and Brij Bhushan was shot in the shoulder. As the Phulera residents rushed him to the hospital, they speculated that MLA Chandrakishore would be behind the attack. Much to everyone's surprise, Chandrakishore was heard admitting that he was not behind the attack. The upcoming season should explore who shot Brij Bhushan. It is also suspected that the attack was a self-sabotage plan by him to win sympathy votes in the upcoming elections. All fan theories will be put to rest once the season 4 episodes of Panchayat go live.

Who will become the next Pradhan of Phulera?

The pradhan seat of Phulera is up for grabs, and Manju Devi (Neena Gupta) and Kanti Devi (Sunita Rajwar) are leaving no stones unturned to grab it. The latest season of the series is focused on the elections in the village, and plotting, scheming, and dirty politics will become central characters in the show. While Manju Devi and her comrades leave no stone unturned to turn the Phulera votes in their favour, the recent corruption scandal in their name has made a good case for Kanti Devi and Bhushan. Will they end up losing the Pradhan position is one of the biggest reveals of the upcoming season.



Will Sachiv Ji and Rinki's love story take off?



A slow burn between Sachiv Ji (Jitendra Kumar) and Rinki (Sanvikaa) has been brewing since the beginning of Panchayat. However, this time, the trailer shows some cute moments between the couple, and they likely take their relationship to the next step. Whether Sachiv Ji will propose, if yes, how and where, he will do it and how it changes the dynamics between him and Brij Bhushan are some of the most awaited parts of the upcoming storyline.

Did Abhishek Tripathi clear his CAT exam?

After surviving the attack by gunmen, Abhishek Tripathi was seen boarding a bus to appear for his CAT exam. However, it is not explicitly shown in the previous season whether he passed the exam. His CAT result has several implications for his residence in Phulera. If he cracks the exam, he might relocate, and it might be the end of his brewing romance with Rinki. If he, however, fails, it will deeply affect his morale and inadvertently affect his stay in the village.

What will MLA Chandrakishore do?