Perfect Crown On OTT: Disney+ Announces Streaming Date Of Byeon Woo-seok, IU’s K-Drama

Perfect Crown OTT Release Date: Byeon Woo-seok, IU’s Starring K-Drama To Stream On Disney+ Know When And Where To Watch In India | Image: X

2026’s most-awaited K-drama, Perfect Crown, is all set to release next month. Starring Byeon Woo-Seok and IU in lead roles, the makers recently dropped the 1st ever teaser of the show. It took fans deeper inside the royal palace and introduced its characters, conspiracies, and a gripping romance. After the teaser dropped, fans quickly filled the internet with their reactions.

The reunion of the Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo actors has left fans struggling to stay calm. The series also marks the next major project for both stars after their recent successes, Lovely Runner for Byeon Woo-Seok and When Life Gives You Tangerines for IU.

MBC and Kakao Entertainment have produced the show, and it will premiere next month. Here’s where and when you can expect it to be available to watch in India.

When and where to watch Byeon Woo-seok and IU’s Perfect Crown in India?

The K-drama will premiere on MBC on April 10. International viewers can reportedly watch it on Disney+ Hotstar from April 10 at 9:40 pm. After the first episode airs, the platform will release new episodes every Friday and Saturday.

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However, it remains unclear whether Indian viewers will be able to watch the show on JioHotstar or not.

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All about Perfect Crown

In Perfect Crown, IU plays Sung Hee-Joo, a wealthy chaebol heiress who appears to have everything. However, she lacks the social status she truly wants. Despite her privilege and influence, she remains a commoner within the strict royal hierarchy, which leaves her frustrated and feeling out of place.

Opposite her, Byeon Woo-Seok plays Grand Prince Yi An, the king’s son. Ironically, he has very little power or personal freedom despite his royal blood. The public respects and supports him because of his strong character and dignified presence. However, as the second son, he cannot inherit the throne.