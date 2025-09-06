Updated 6 September 2025 at 17:16 IST
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Ashish Kapoor Sent To 14-days Judicial Custody, Undergoes Potency Test At AIIMS Amid Alleged Rape Case
The Tiz Hazari district court sent Ashish Kapoor to 14-day judicial custody. Delhi Police said on Friday that doctors at AIIMS conducted a medical potency test on him following the alleged rape case against him.
Entertainment News
- 2 min read
On Saturday, September 6, the Tiz Hazari district court sent Ashish Kapoor to 14-day judicial custody in the rape case. Delhi Police on Friday said that a medical potency test of television actor Ashish Kapoor was carried out at AIIMS. Officials said that the report will serve as key evidence in the alleged rape case filed against him. Earlier this week, Kapoor was arrested in Pune, Maharashtra. Police said the actor was held after they tracked his movements across several locations before taking him into custody.
The case is linked to a complaint filed by a woman at the Civil Lines police station in Delhi. She alleged that Kapoor assaulted her inside a bathroom during a house party in Delhi in the second week of August. An FIR was registered on August 11, after which the police began searching for him.
Officials also said that the woman had named some other individuals in her initial complaint but later changed parts of her statement. The initial complaint alleged that Kapoor, along with unidentified men, had raped the woman.
However, she later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor of rape. Police added that they are also taking legal opinion on the matter.
Meanwhile, an investigation is underway, and the police are probing the matter from all possible angles.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 6 September 2025 at 15:48 IST