Advertisement

Shekhar Suman has collaborated with ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the upcoming series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. Ahead of the release on May 1, the actor has opened up about a common misconception about director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

I know of so many people who are legends in their craft but are also short-tempered, says Shekhar defending SLB

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar Suman opened up on the common myths about Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor shared that even though the filmmaker is short-tempered, he has all the right to be so. He said, “So what? How does it matter? He has every right to be. Why does he get angry? He’s not a madman. He is a perfectionist. You will notice that perfectionists are always short-tempered because they get impatient with everybody else for not being at their level.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a reputation for being impatient on the sets of his film. Shekhar compared the filmmaker with other legends such as Raj Kapoor and K Asif. He said, “I know of so many people who are legends in their craft but are also short-tempered. K Asif, Mehboob Khan, and Raj Kapoor were all like this. So, it doesn't matter. It is all fair. In fact, I will tell him (Bhansali), 'Aur gussa karo' (Be even angrier). See what he is creating not only for you but also for posterity.”

Shekhar Suman’s son opens up on getting a role in Heeramandi despite people talking negatively about him

Adhyayan Suman recently marked his appearance on an episode for Siddharth Kannan's podcast. Amid discussing his work in Heeramandi, the actor revealed how Sanjay Leela Bhansali - as well as other industry seniors - were wrongly informed about his attitude towards his craft. He said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali ji was told things about me and his perception also changed after working with me. People spoke negatively about me and projected that I was not serious about what I did. I was not serious about acting or my craft. They also said that I wasn’t punctual on sets and all this is very unfortunate."

The series starring Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles will release on Netflix on May 1.