Shiv Sena’s Anand Dubey Backs AICWA Call To Ban Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo: No Interest In Pakistan Cricket Or Web Series
Reacting to AICWA’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena said Pakistan was free to make web series and play cricket, but India should stay away from such activities.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey on Wednesday backed the All India Cine Workers Association’s (AICWA) demand to ban Pakistani Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ in India, saying the country has no interest in any form of cultural engagement with Pakistan.
Dubey also called for a “complete boycott” of Pakistan, adding that its web series and other content should not be allowed to stream in India.
Reacting to AICWA’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena said Pakistan was free to make web series and play cricket, but India should stay away from such activities.
“Whether Pakistan produces web series, plays cricket, or spreads terrorism, that is their own affair, and they can keep it to themselves. As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series, whether on Netflix or other platforms, should not be screened in India," Dubey told ANI.
He further said that content produced in Pakistan should not be available on Indian streaming platforms and called for a complete boycott of the neighbouring country. "We have no interest whether Pakistan dances, sings, cries, screams, laments, or begs—we have absolutely no interest in any of it. A complete boycott of Pakistan is India’s priority at this time.”
All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a complete ban on the Indian release of Netflix’s Pakistani original series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, ahead of its scheduled premiere on December 4.
🇮🇳 Terror Gets No Applause. Nation Comes First. 🇮🇳 The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has written to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, demanding that the Pakistani series "Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is not released on Netflix in India on 4 December 2026. Pakistan was, is and will remain a terrorist country. Its series, films, songs, podcasts and all other content have no place on Indian screens. We have also demanded a strong, permanent law with the severest penalties, and we appeal to Netflix India and all OTT platforms never to show any Pakistani content in India. Nation Comes First. Always. | #AICWA | #NationComesFirst | #BoycottPakistaniContent | #Netflix |#Pahalgam | #Pulwama | #AllIndianCineWorkersAssociation | #Pakistani | #Pakistan | #PakistanTerroristCountry | | @narendramodi | @PMOIndia | @AmitShah | @HMOIndia | @AshwiniVaishnaw | @MIB_India | @ANI | @PTI_News | @ians_india | @sureshsgupta | @netflix | @NetflixIndia |
— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) November 24, 2026
The association also urged the Centre to ensure that all streaming platforms follow the May 2025 guidelines. It further sought a permanent law to penalise violations across television, OTT platforms and theatres.
Based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s bestselling Urdu novel, the series follows six love stories across three generations. The novel was first published in Khawateen Digest in 2009 before being released as a book in 2013. (ANI)
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