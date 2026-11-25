Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey on Wednesday backed the All India Cine Workers Association’s (AICWA) demand to ban Pakistani Netflix series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’ in India, saying the country has no interest in any form of cultural engagement with Pakistan.

Dubey also called for a “complete boycott” of Pakistan, adding that its web series and other content should not be allowed to stream in India.

Reacting to AICWA’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Shiv Sena said Pakistan was free to make web series and play cricket, but India should stay away from such activities.

“Whether Pakistan produces web series, plays cricket, or spreads terrorism, that is their own affair, and they can keep it to themselves. As far as our country is concerned, we have no interest in their cricket, their web series, or any form of cultural engagement with them. Members of our film association have written to the Prime Minister, requesting that these web series, whether on Netflix or other platforms, should not be screened in India," Dubey told ANI.

He further said that content produced in Pakistan should not be available on Indian streaming platforms and called for a complete boycott of the neighbouring country. "We have no interest whether Pakistan dances, sings, cries, screams, laments, or begs—we have absolutely no interest in any of it. A complete boycott of Pakistan is India’s priority at this time.”

All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a complete ban on the Indian release of Netflix’s Pakistani original series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo’, ahead of its scheduled premiere on December 4.