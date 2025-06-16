Special Ops 2: Plot, New Cast, Budget, Release Date, Trailer And More About Kay Kay Menon's Action Espionage Thriller

Special Ops 2 OTT Release: After a long wait of 5 years, Kay Kay Menon is all set to return as Himmat Singh, a member of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), in Neeraj Pandey's hit action series. On Monday, the team gathered under one roof to launch the trailer of the second season and revealed the release date. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming season.

Special Ops 2: Trailer & Plot

The second season of Special Ops revolves around Cyber Terrorism - cyber war, and misuse of artificial intelligence. The trailer offers a glimpse of how his team is on a mission to bring back the kidnapped scientist from the clutches of terrorists. Not just this, it will also delve deep into the personal life of Himmat, as towards the end of the trailer, it is shown that his daughter looks at her photos with her father, Himmat, in suspicion.

Special Ops 2: Old Cast and New Entries

The second season is joined by several new actors - Tahir Raj Bhasin, who will play the antagonist, Arif Zakaria, Kamakshi Bhat, Shikha Talsania, Prakash Raj and Vikkas Manaktala.

While Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Vinay Pathak, Dilip Tahil, Parmeet Sethi, Kali Prasad Mukherjee, Muzammil Ibrahim, Saiyami Kher and Gautami Kapoor will reprise their roles.

Special Ops 2: Budget

The makers have not announced it officially, but the first season was made on a budget of ₹10 crore. The prequel titled Special Ops 1.5 reportedly had a budget of 28 crore, and the upcoming season is also made on the same budget line or potentially exceeding, as some scenes are shot abroad.

Special Ops 2: When and Where to watch