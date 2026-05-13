Splitsvilla X6 Winner's Names Leaked Before Finale By Contestant Who Was 'Wronged' By MTV?

Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: The dating reality show latest edition is just days away from its conclusion. After premiering in early January, Splitsvilla X6 quickly gained popularity for its paisa vs pyaar theme. The season was full of unexpected twists and turns as new alliances were formed and true love was betrayed.

One of the closely watched couples on the show was Himanshu Arora and Diksha Pawar. In the initial stage, Diksha sacrificed herself for Himanshu's sake and was evicted from the pyaar villa. She returned as a contestant from the paisa villa after the merger and was reunited with Himanshu. Together, they aced several competitions and even failed in some.

Himanshu and Diksha were evicted from Splitsvilla in the final leg of the show | Image: X

All in all, their respective journeys and gameplay as a couple stood out. However, Himanshu and Diksha were sidelined by their fellow participants as the show reached its final leg. The pair was, at first, not allowed to participate in the Ticket to Finale task and was later blocked from playing in the semi final round, leading to their eviction. In the duration of the game, they were also blocked from going to the Oracle, which is considered the ultimate love test on the show.

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Their journey on Spitsvilla concluded on a sour note. As the finale is about to air on May 15 and 16, a purported video of Diksha is doing the rounds on the internet in which she seemingly reveals this season's winners. As per the clip, Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira have won Splitsvilla X6, while Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur emerge as the first runner-ups. As per Disksha's claims in the unverified video, Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari and Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty have managed to secure the third and fourth places respectively in the final competition. Diksha's claims, if true, hold major spoilers for the upcoming finale of Splitsvilla.