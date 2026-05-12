Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: Know When And Where To Watch This Season's Last Episode, Finalists, Winner's Prize And More

Splitsvilla X6 Grand Finale: The 16th season of the dating reality show aired in January this year. This time around, not only did Splitsvilla run for a record-breaking over 50 episodes, but also featured the maximum number of contestants in a single season so far as the game introduced viewers and participants to the new format of pyaar vs paisa. While Splitsvilla is usually won by couples, this time around, having the most Splitscoins can also help a contestant win. The show began with 33 contestants and in the finale, 4 couples will come face-to-face to emerge as the season's winner.

Who are Splitsvilla X6 finalists?

Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar and Kaira, Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi, Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur, Soundharya Shetty and Tayne De Villiers are the four finalist couples in Splitsvilla X6 frand finale. While Gullu and Kiara were the first finalists as they won the Ticket To Finale task to secure their berth among the top contestants, Soundharya and Tayne sacrificed their respective partners to secure the Ticket To Finale and are now paired up with each other. Sorab-Niharika and Ruru-Yogesh won the semi final task to reach the finale.

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What is this year's prize money?

This year's prize money for Splitsvilla winners is the highest so far. Hosts Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra announced that the winning pair will take home ₹20 lakh.

When and where to watch Splitsvilla X6 grand finale?

Splitsvilla X6 grand finale is scheduled to air on May 15 and 16. The two-day epic finale is set to conclude months of journey on the show. Wrapping up a blockbuster season will be Sunny, Karan, with 'Mischief Makers' Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed. On TV, the finale will air on MTV India at 7 pm. On digital, Splitsvilla X6 grand finale can be streamed on JioHotstar from 7 pm.