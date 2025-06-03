Squid Game Season 3: Lee Jung-jae 'Very Nervous' About Fan Reactions To Finale After Underwhelming Season 2 Response

Squid Game will wind up its three-season run on June 27. At Netflix's recent event, series lead star Lee Jung-jae, who plays Seong Gi-hun or Player No 456 in thriller K-drama, shared that he is nervous about fans' reaction to the upcoming season. The first season released in 2021 and became a rage. The follow-up season in 2024 was underwhelming and received mixed reviews for its seven-episode run. Come June end, Squid Game will see its finale.

Netflix also dropped the trailer for the final season of Squid Game at its Tudum event, confirming that the show will return on June 27 one last time. The popular series will continue the story of Gi-hun, as he returns to the deadly games following a failed rebellion in Season 2. "We are going to be releasing it quite soon, and I'm very nervous. I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what's going to happen in Season 3, but all of us are more curious about how much you're going to enjoy it. So, I can't wait, I'm very nervous," Jung-jae said.

Lee Jung-jae as Player 456 in Squid Game | Image: Instagram

Asked how he felt about how the story ends, Jung-jae shared, "I'm happy with how it ended, but I know that the fans out there, each have their own idea of what they want to see happen, so I'm really curious about how they're going to respond to it. And I'm very nervous to find out."