Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Returning Cast, Plot, Trailer Release And Show Premiere Date And Time Revealed

One of India's most popular daily soaps, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is reportedly coming out with its second season. While Ekta Kapoor has greenlit the return of television's most iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar as a 20-part mini movie series, anticipation is riding high on its return after over 17 years. Here's all you need to know about the show's premiere, cast and plot details.
Producer Ekta Kapoor will return as the creator in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Amar Upadhyay marks his return as Mihir Virani and Ronit Roy will also play a pivotal role. Inder Kumar, Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur will also feature in the show. Reports claim that actress turned BJP MP, Smriti Irani, will also return to acting after over 14 years. After being elected to the Parliament in 2011, she bid adieu to the silver screen. Now, she may come back on the small screen, in a role that fans love her in the most.
It is also said that Smriti shot for the show in the presence of heavy security and is reportedly taking home ₹14 lakh per episode.
An India Forum's report stated, "The poster shoot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been done and the promo shoot will take place in the next few days, possibly in the first week of June." On the release date, the source told the portal, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will release on the same date as it was released in 2000, i.e. on July 3, and its time slot will also be the same."
Ekta Kapoor explained that the original series, which wrapped up in 2008, fell just 150 episodes short of hitting the 2000-episode mark – something she now wants to complete with the new season. "The love we have for this program brought everyone related to it back together to complete just those 150 episodes to reach that 2000 episode. This show deserves that," she said.
