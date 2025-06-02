Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Returning Cast, Plot, Trailer Release And Show Premiere Date And Time Revealed

One of India's most popular daily soaps, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, is reportedly coming out with its second season. While Ekta Kapoor has greenlit the return of television's most iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Tulsi Ka Safar as a 20-part mini movie series, anticipation is riding high on its return after over 17 years. Here's all you need to know about the show's premiere, cast and plot details.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Who will return in the TV show?

Producer Ekta Kapoor will return as the creator in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. Amar Upadhyay marks his return as Mihir Virani and Ronit Roy will also play a pivotal role. Inder Kumar, Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur will also feature in the show. Reports claim that actress turned BJP MP, Smriti Irani, will also return to acting after over 14 years. After being elected to the Parliament in 2011, she bid adieu to the silver screen. Now, she may come back on the small screen, in a role that fans love her in the most.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ran between 2000-2008 | Image: IMDb

It is also said that Smriti shot for the show in the presence of heavy security and is reportedly taking home ₹14 lakh per episode.

When will Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 release?

An India Forum's report stated, "The poster shoot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has been done and the promo shoot will take place in the next few days, possibly in the first week of June." On the release date, the source told the portal, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will release on the same date as it was released in 2000, i.e. on July 3, and its time slot will also be the same."

Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhayay played Tulsi and Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi | Image: IMDb

What Ekta Kapoor said about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi return