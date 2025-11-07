Stranger Things Creators The Duffer Brothers Play Down Millie Bobby Brown-David Harbour Controversy

It was a major shocker for the Stranger Things fandom when it was revealed via a Page Six report that Millie Bobby Brown, known for playing Eleven in the Netflix series, has allegedly accused her co-star David Harbour of "bullying and harassment". According to a Page Six report, Brown alleged that Harbour bullied and harassed her on the sets of their Netflix show. In a lengthy complaint, she made the claims before the filming of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Meanwhile, at the premiere of the show in Los Angeles, Brown and Harbour shared a warm hug and posed together on the red carpet, seemingly playing down the rumours. Brown even called Harbour her "dad" during a media byte. Now, show creators, the Duffer Brothers too have played down the controversy between Brown and Harbour.

Ross Duffer said, "Obviously, you understand I can’t get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we’ve been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they’re family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy.”

Director and Executive Producer of Stranger Things Shawn Levy said, “I’ve read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to…there’s so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that’s always been bedrock.”

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour at Stranger Things season 5 LA premiere | Image: X