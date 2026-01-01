Updated 1 January 2026 at 19:06 IST
Stranger Things Season 5 Finale X Review: Netizens Left Divided Over Duffer Brothers Sci-fi Series Ending, Call It ‘Emotional Yet Underwhelming’
Netflix's supernatural sci-fi show Stranger Things concludes with its final episode, Chapter Eight: The Rightside Up, today. After watching the ending episode - volume 3, netizens are sharing their reviews on X.
Netflix’s most popular series, Stranger Things, has finally concluded with a grand finale on New Year’s Eve. The sci-fi show created by the Duffer Brothers ends after five seasons and nearly a decade on screen. Netflix dropped the final episode in India at 6:30 am IST. Fans rang in the New Year by binge-watching the episode and left divided over its ending. Critics and movie buffs took to X to share their reviews and reactions.
Is Stranger Things season 5 worth watching?
Some netizens found the ending emotional, while others felt disappointed and described the long-awaited finale as underwhelming.
One user wrote, “my review of stranger things season 5 finale: underwhelming as fuck”
Another wrote, “Stranger Things (2025) season 5 can't believe this is how i start off the year. used to love this show so much but this finale was some bullshit. glad it's over. the concept of stakes just doesn't exist here”
Another wrote, “Stranger Things Finale has zero comparison to GOT. Wow 🤯 I think I cried about 5 times 🫣🫠”
Another user hailed the show, “Really enjoyed the @Stranger_Things finale, I thought it was really well done, season 5 has been a little bit of a let down but all in all the show has been an amazing watch from start to finish!👏👏👏👏”
Another wrote, “Stranger Things finale was quite good even tho overall season 5 was kinda underwhelming. both can be true.”
Another shared, “Got to see Stranger Things finale at AMC!! Honestly, I loved it. Is it perfect? No. Did Season 5 have a rocky start? Absolutely. But episodes 6-8 were amazing. I thought that was the best ending we could have gotten. It has everything I would want from a series finale.”
All about Stranger Things 5
Stranger Things 5, the fifth instalment, takes viewers back to Hawkins for one final journey as Eleven and her friends prepare to face Vecna and the Mind Flayer. The series stars Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield.
