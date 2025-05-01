Streaming On OTT (May 1 To May 4): Bad Boy, Kull, Black, White & Gray And More Shows To Watch On Netflix, ZEE5, SonyLIV

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series that would be streaming on platforms, including SonyLIV, Netflix, Zee5 and Prime Video, over the weekend. From Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs and Bad Boy to Black, White & Gray: Love Kills, the list will pique your interest.

The Four Seasons

The decades-long friendship between three married couples is tested when one divorces, complicating their tradition of quarterly weekend getaways. It is a comedy miniseries, an adaptation of the 1981 film of the same name and also a miniseries in 1984. The series features Fey, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo and Will Forte. It is currently streaming.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs

A dysfunctional royal family implodes with the death of their diabolical patriarch. Now, the three surviving Raisingghs battle it out for power and kingship. Starring Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra and Amol Parashar, the series will release on May 2.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Black, White & Gray: Love Kills

The truth is never black or white. A high-profile case of serial killings takes an unexpected turn when forbidden love and deception come into play. In a world where love can kill, uncovering the truth is more dangerous than ever. The series stars Abhishek Bhalerao, Nishant Shamaskar and Mayur More. It will stream on May 2.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Bad Boy

From the original creators of EUPHORIA, this dynamic drama tells the story of a troubled teen who is sent away to a brutal juvenile detention facility, and how his humour and wit keep him alive. Starring Guy Manster, the series is set to stream on May 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

Unseen: Season 2

Featuring Gail Mabalane, the series revolves around a house cleaner desperately searching for her husband as a dreaded criminal syndicate dredges up past tragedies and ultimately drives her to violence. It will stream on OTT on May 2.

Where to watch: Netflix

100 Foot Wave Season 3

After a startling realization about his health, Garrett returns to Nazaré, eager to get back to his peak; Tony and Justine join forces when the first big swell of the season hits and big wave hopefuls flood Nazaré, nothing goes as planned. The series will start streaming on May 2.