Globe Trotter First Look Poster: Priyanka Chopra As Mandakini Is More Than Just Eye Candy In Mahesh Babu's Action Film

Globe Trotter New Poster: SS Rajamouli has finally unveiled the first look of Priyanka Chopra from his upcoming directorial, SSMB29. After Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka's first look poster is creating a heavy buzz on the internet, which shows her in a desi avatar, wielding a gun.

A look at Priyanka Chopra as Mandakini in Globe Trotter

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the first look poster from Globe Trotter (SSMB29) that shows her in a powerful action avatar, clad in a striking yellow saree. She is holding a gun in her hand, with eyes locked on her target. In the crossfire, she gets hurt at her waist, but this doesn't shift her focus from the target.

Sharing the poster, the actress wrote in the caption, "She’s more than what meets the eye… Say hello to Mandakini."

Director SS Rajamouli also shared the poster on his Instagram handle, but with a different caption. He wrote, "The woman who redefined Indian Cinema on the global stage. Welcome back, Desi Girl! Can’t wait for the world to witness your myriad shades of MANDAKINI."

Fans hail Priyanka Chopra's desi avatar in Globe Trotter

Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section, going gaga over her action avatar with a desi touch. A user wrote, "THE QUEEN is back to claim her throne." Another wrote, "Feels like a lifetime waiting for this version of Priyanka Jonas Chopra I’m sold my desi girl and the Chapals I’m screaming now you just can’t see it." A third user wrote, "Yes yes I'm not screaming well done my queen." "Damn! The first look is looking so good. 🔥 Excited for more," a fan wrote.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about Globe Trotter

A few days ago, Shruti Haasan shared a video revealing that she is crooning a song in Globe Trotter. She was seen with music composer MM Keeravani and penned a long note in the caption expressing gratitude and her experience working with the Oscar-winning composer.

