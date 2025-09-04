Streaming On OTT This Weekend: Queen Mantis, Bigg Boss Telugu 9, Kammattam, Love Con Revenge And More To Binge-watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms, such as Netflix, ZEE5 and JioHotstar, among others. From Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 and Queen Mantis to Rise & Fall, the list includes series from various genres.

Queen Mantis

The South Korean mystery-thriller-police procedural television series is based on the 2017 TF1 series La Mante. To stop a copycat criminal, a cop must work with the serial killer behind the original murders - his mother, whom he's spent his life trying to forget. Starring Go Hyun-jung and Jang Dong-yoon in lead roles, the series will stream on September 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

Love Con Revenge

Victims of romance scams try to reclaim their lives with help from "The Tinder Swindler" target Cecilie Fjellhøy and private investigator Brianne Joseph. Starring Cecilie Fjellhøy and Brianne Joseph, the series will stream on September 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Ziva and Tony are in danger and on the run across Europe. The series serves as a spin-off of the long-running crime procedural NCIS. The series will stream on September 5.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kammattam

Inspired by the sensational Thrissur cooperative bank scams that shook Kerala, this six-episode thriller series is a mix of crime, politics and human drama. Kammattam is a Malayalam web series and is the perfect watch during the Onam festival. It will stream on September 5.

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Paper

A documentary crew searches for a new subject, finding a dying Midwestern newspaper and its publisher's efforts to revive it with the help of volunteer reporters. The series is a follow-up and spinoff to the mockumentary series, The Office. Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, it will stream on September 5.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Rise & Fall

It is a high-stakes reality show that explores the stark contrast between the powerful and powerless, the haves and have-nots. It’s a social experiment with 16 celebrity contestants from diverse backgrounds - Bollywood, music, politics, entrepreneurship, and social media. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show will feature Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Varma, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait and more. It will stream on September 6.

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9

Tollywood star Nagarjuna is returning as a host of the controversial reality-based show Bigg Boss Telugu 9. It premieres on September 7 and will continue over the coming months.